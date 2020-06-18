UPDATE: Man believed identified after CCTV appeal – Taunton
We believe we’ve identified a man we wished to trace as part of an investigation into an attempt to steal a vulnerable woman’s bag in Taunton.
We issued a CCTV image in an appeal to identify a man seen in East Reach at about the time of the incident, 1.30pm on Monday 4 May.
Officers would like to thank everyone who got in touch with information or shared the appeal.
The investigation continues and if you have any further information which could help get in touch, quoting reference 5220096826.
