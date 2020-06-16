UPDATE: Man comes forward after appeal – Shepton Mallet
A man has come forward following our public appeal to trace someone officers investigating an incident in Aldi, Shepton Mallet, last month hoped to speak to.
We’re grateful to him for getting in touch and would like to thank everyone who contacted us with information or shared the appeal.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information about the incident on 14 May can get in touch quoting reference 5220104994
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220104994
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.