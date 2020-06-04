Update on investigation into St Pauls disorder

Our investigation into the incidents in the St Pauls area of Bristol last week is continuing and we have in recent days met with community partners to discuss those events.

A man suffered an head injury, believed to have been caused by a baseball bat, in Argyle Road at approximately 7.40pm on Friday 29 May. He was taken to hospital but was subsequently discharged.

An officer was injured later that same evening when he was struck to the face, causing his left cheekbone to be fractured in three places. He has been discharged from hospital but further medical treatment is expected to be necessary.

We arrested a 30-year-old male on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker on Friday. The following day an 18-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of affray. Both men have been released on conditional bail while our enquiries continue.

Police patrols in the area have since been increased.

Initial discussions between the police and key stakeholders were held on Saturday about the incident and we agreed this week to provide further information and greater context about what happened.

Superintendent Andy Bennett said: “Our criminal investigation into the disorder on Friday night is continuing, with CCTV footage and other videos being closely analysed to help us with building up a complete picture of what occurred both before and after the police were called.

“We’ve been in close dialogue with key community figures since then about what has happened and have held a number of meetings in recent days to answer any questions they had. The final one was held yesterday (Wednesday 2 June).

“The responses have been positive and reflect their understanding that the officers’ actions were both correct and proportionate to the situation.

“We are pleased with the productive nature of these meetings and we always wish to provide the greatest transparency about our work. We will continue to engage with all our partners across a wide range of topics for the benefit of the whole community.”

Anyone who witnessed the disorder happened in St Pauls on Friday night and has not yet contacted the police is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5220116859. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555111.