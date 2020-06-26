Update on murder investigation – Highbridge

Enquiries are continuing after a murder investigation was launched following the death of a man in Highbridge.

A 44-year-old man was arrested and has this evening been detained in secure accommodation under the care of mental health services.

Officers remain at the scene and patrols have been increased as a result.

We were called to the Edithmead Lane area at approximately 2.30pm yesterday (Thursday 25 June) amid concerns for a man’s welfare. The body of a man was subsequently found by officers in a garden.

A post-mortem examination has been completed, confirming he died from stab wounds.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond said: “This is a very serious incident in which a man has lost his life. Family liaison officers will be providing support for the next of kin at this difficult time.

“A cordon around the scene will remain in place while enquiries continue.

“We’re grateful for the support of the local community and their continued patience while we carry out our investigation.

“Additional patrols will be carried out over the next few days and we’d ask anyone with concerns to talk to officers who will be able to provide advice.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Major Crime Investigation Team on 101 and give the call-handler the reference number 5220139224.