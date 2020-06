We’ve arrested and charged a man following a public appeal to trace him.

Jamie Spencer, 47, of no fixed abode, is due before magistrates today, Wednesday 10 June. He is charged with a burglary in Mudford Road, Yeovil, on 3 June in which a purse was stolen.

He was arrested in Yeovil on Tuesday evening, 9 June.

We are grateful to everyone who shared the appeal or got in touch with information.