Witness appeal after assault in Wellington

We’re asking anyone who witnessed an assault in Wellington to come forward.

The incident happened on Sunday 21 June. One person has been arrested.

Three people were walking along Courtland Road in the early hours when they were approached by a group of youths or young adults they did not know. The trio were subsequently assaulted.

A 30-year-old man and 45-year-old woman suffered a minor head injury but did not require hospital treatment. A 50-year-old man did not suffer an injury.

One of the offenders is described as male, white, about 5ft 8ins and in their late teens, wearing a white baseball cap, grey jogging bottoms, a dark puffer jacket and trainers.

A second was said to be male, about 6ft and wearing a dark North Face jacket, white T-shirt, jeans and white trainers.

A 17-year-old male arrested on suspicion of causing assault causing actual bodily harm has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

PC Adam Bayliss said: “We are asking anyone who witnessed what happened – and hasn’t yet spoken to us – to come forward with any information they have.

“We’d particularly like to hear from anybody who saw a group of 10-15 youths in that area of Wellington between midnight and 2am.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220135252.