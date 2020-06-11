Witness appeal after burglary in Staple Hill

We’re investigating a burglary that happened in the Staple Hill area of Bristol on Thursday 4 June between 10am and 1pm.

An address in Irving Close was broken into by unknown males dressed in dark clothing and with their faces covered. A quantity of cash, jewellery and an electric scooter was stolen.

One man is believed to have left via the front door and ride on the scooter in the direction of James Road.

CCTV enquiries are being undertaken.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5220121662, or report it online.

Crime prevention advice is available on the force’s website.