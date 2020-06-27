Witness appeal after man injured in Weston-super-Mare

An investigation is underway after reports of an assault in Weston-super-Mare during the early hours of this morning (Saturday 27 June).

We were called at 12.07am to reports of a disturbance involving three males in the Ridgeway Avenue area.

On arrival, officers found an injured man in his 40s. He had received a number of injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics. He remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Our investigation is at an early stage. CCTV and house-to-house enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector James Riccio said: “An investigation into what happened is underway and we’d urge anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

“A cordon remains in place while we carry out enquiries at the scene.

“Additional patrols will be carried out by our neighbourhood teams. As ever, our patrol officers will be happy to answer any concerns the public may have about this incident.”

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220140603, or report it online through our website.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.