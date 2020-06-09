Witness appeal after public indecency in Chard

We’re appealing for witnesses to come forward following an incident of public indecency in Chard last week.

A woman was walking from Henson Park when she saw an unknown male at about 8.30pm on Wednesday 3 June.

She continued walking to the reservoir, where shortly afterwards she saw the same man again. He has at that point exposed himself to the woman.

He is described as white, mid-20s, slim, approximately 6ft and had dark brown hair. He was wearing a light grey or silver ski coat, with an unknown brand marking on it, with a man’s bag strapped over his chest and was wearing black trousers.

PCSO Joshua Andrew said: “This was a distressing incident and we’d be keen to hear from anyone who saw the man dressed in this distinctive jacket at that time.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident but have increased patrols in the area since as a precaution.”

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or has other information that could help, can report it online or call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220121129.