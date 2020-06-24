Witness appeal and alert after vans broken into – Charfield

We’re appealing for information after thieves broke into two vans in Charfield in an attempt to steal tools.

The vans were parked in the car park of Charfield Memorial Hall at about 6.30pm on Thursday 18 June and were only left unattended for about an hour. The rear doors were forced, but because the owners had removed their tools, nothing was taken.

We understand how such crimes affect the livelihoods of tradespeople. We know it’s not always possible to empty a work van overnight, but recommend it if you can.

Other vehicle security advice:

permanently mark tools with your business name or postcode and record the serial numbers

keep tools inside a secure storage cage or box anchored within the vehicle

set the alarm as well as locking the van whenever you leave it

park it in a secure garage, or with the doors against a wall or another vehicle, to make access more difficult

fit secondary locks

use a tracking device

Don’t help to create a market for stolen goods – and we’d like to hear from you if you see tools offered for sale, online or in person, at a suspiciously cheap price.

Look out for your neighbours and if you see someone acting suspiciously near a vehicle report it immediately. Call 999 if a crime is underway, otherwise ring 101.

If you have any information about this attempted theft which has left the vans damaged, get in touch quoting reference 5220134022