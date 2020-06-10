Witness appeal following two-vehicle collision on the A30

We’re appealing for witnesses following a two-car collision on the A30 at Henstridge earlier today.

The collision, between a gold Honda Civic and a blue BMW 3 series, happened on Shaftesbury Road, close to the junction with Park Lane, at about 7am.

A 59-year-old man, who was driving the BMW, was taken to Yeovil District Hospital with life-threatening injuries, while a 38-year-old man, who was driving the Honda Civic, suffered head injuries and other lacerations. Both remain in a stable condition in hospital.

If you saw this collision, or saw either vehicle before the collision, please call the Roads Policing Unit on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220126191.