Witness appeal after fatal collision on A371

We’re seeking witnesses to a fatal collision between Axbridge and Cheddar in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 24 June).

A single-vehicle collision, involving a green Ford Mondeo, occurred on the A371 at approximately 1.10am.

A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

The road has been closed while the Collision Investigation Unit are on the scene. It is expected to be closed for some time and people are advised to avoid the area.

We want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash cam footage, that could help our investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101 and give reference 5220137687.