Witnesses and dashcam sought following affray in Bristol
We’re appealing for witnesses following an affray involving four people in Bristol.
The incident happened on the Eastgate Roundabout, near Ikea, shortly before 3pm on Saturday, 6 June.
An altercation took place between the occupants of a blue BMW 1 Series and a silver Ford B-Max following a verbal disagreement.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam or mobile footage of it, who hasn’t yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220123348.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.