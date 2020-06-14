Witnesses sought after A38 crash
We’re seeking witnesses to a single-car road traffic collision, involving a silver Volkswagen Golf estate, on the A38.
The accident happened at about 10.55pm last night (Saturday 13 June) in Bristol Road, Winscombe.
The driver, a man in his 40s, suffered a serious head injury and has been taken to hospital.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash cam footage, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5220129362.
