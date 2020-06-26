Witnesses sought after man hurt breaking up fight

We’re investigating after a man was injured trying to break up a fight in Weston-super-Mare.

The 32-year-old man told officers he intervened after seeing two men fighting on the green space between Regent Street and Alexandra Parade, near Tesco at about 2am on Sunday 21 June.

He said three women were also there and that one of the women stabbed him once in the back with a screwdriver.

He described her as white, in her early to mid-twenties, about 5ft 4ins tall and of large build with brown hair.

He said the man who appeared to be the aggressor in the fight was white, mid-twenties, with short blond hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured T-shirt and blue jeans.

The man has no recollection of getting home but called us and ambulance from there. He was taken to hospital and discharged the same day following treatment.

If you saw the incident, have phone or dashcam footage or any other information which could help get in touch quoting reference 5220135293.