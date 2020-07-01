Family tribute to ‘kind and gentle’ man – Weston-super-Mare

The family of a man who died yesterday (Tuesday 30 June) after being injured in Weston-super-Mare at the weekend have issued a tribute.

Mikhail Hanid, pictured, sustained a number of stab wounds in an incident in the Ridgeway Avenue area shortly after midnight on Saturday 27 June.

The 47-year-old was taken to hospital in Bristol, but died in the early hours of yesterday morning.

His family in a statement said: “Mikhail has been taken from us and life will never be the same again.

“He was a kind and gentle person, who loved being with people.

“He connected with others on such a deep level, that words were not always needed. He was also very spiritual with a keen interest in both Buddhist and Christian faiths.

“Mikhail was a friend to all. Your problem was his problem and he couldn’t stand by and see someone suffering, because he had been there and knew your pain. Often that left him vulnerable, but his heart was just too big.

“He connected with people through music. He loved bringing people together as a DJ – house music in particular.

“He just loved looking over the record decks and seeing that what he was creating was bringing a little joy to people’s lives. He also loved football, Liverpool Football Club in particular and he was very fond of animals, especially dogs.

“Mikhail loved his mother. He loved being with her and giving her the joy of spoiling him and looking after him. Mikhail was a proud uncle to a little niece and nephew. Mikhail was our little brother.”

Four men, aged 27, 30, 31 and 56, are in custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Saturday. He’s been released under investigation. A 28-year-old man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender yesterday.

Enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information about what happened, who has not yet come forward, should call 101 and give reference 5220140603. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.