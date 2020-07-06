Investigation after burglaries on trading estate – Yeovil

We’re investigating a number of commercial burglaries at a trading estate in Yeovil.

Several businesses operating out of the Lynx Trading Estate reported being broken into overnight on 1-2 July.

A quantity of tools, car diagnostic equipment, electrical items and cash, among other items, were taken.

Enquiries are ongoing.

We’d urge businesses to make sure they take steps to deter thieves, including:

· Protect doors and windows with security accredited shutters or grilles (PDF).

· Secure entrance doors.

· Hire a security guard or a timer light switch.

· Fit a monitored alarm to the building. They are a good deterrent and a variety of alarms are available.

· Lock valuable products away from the shop floor or any visible location.

· Purchase security and insurance accredited safe, which can be bolted to the floor and located in a safe and secluded location.

We’re appealing for people who see these items for sale, or have information about the incidents, to contact the police on 101 and give reference 5220144974.