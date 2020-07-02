Man charged with murder in Weston-super-Mare

A 30-year-old man from Weston-super-Mare has been charged with murder following the death of Mikhail Hanid.

Samuel Ford, of Baildon Road, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court today (Thursday 2 July).

Three men, aged 27, 31 and 56, remain in custody having also been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two other men, aged 28 and 30, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.

Mr Hanid was found by police officers with a number of stab wounds in the Ridgeway Avenue area shortly after midnight on Saturday 27 June.

He was taken to hospital in Bristol but died in the early hours of Tuesday 30 June.

Enquiries are continuing.