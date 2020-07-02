Patrols increased after public indecency report in Wells

We’re investigating a report of public indecency in Wells and are hoping the public can help us identify the individual involved.

A family was near the brook, in Gate Lane, at approximately 1.30pm on Sunday 28 June when a man exposed himself.

The man was described as white, aged 25-30, of average build, had facial stubble and curly brown hair, which was said to be relatively long. He was topless and wearing flip flops and blue Hawaiian-style shorts.

We believe this to be an isolated incident, however the local neighbourhood team have increased patrols in the area as a precaution.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220141961, or report it online through our website.