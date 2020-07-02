Second murder charge in Weston-super-Mare investigation

A second man has been charged in connection with an ongoing murder investigation following an incident in Weston-super-Mare at the weekend.

Curtis Ford, 27, has been charged this afternoon with murder, after Mikhail Hanid died in hospital on Tuesday 30 June. The 47-year-old sustained stab wounds in an incident in the early hours of Saturday 27 June.

Ford, of Baildon Road, was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Bristol Magistrates Court today.

Samuel Ford, 30, has already been charged with murder as part of the same investigation and was due to appear in court today.

A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody. However, a 56-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this week has been released from custody, with no further action planned.

Two other men, aged 28 and 30, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender were released under investigation.

Enquiries are continuing.