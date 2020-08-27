Warning after distraction burglary in North Bristol

We’re asking people to be wary following a distraction burglary in Bristol earlier this week.

The incident happened in the Brentry area at about 9.15pm on Tuesday 25 August.

The homeowner – a man in his 80s – answered the door bell, believing it to be his carers. A woman and a man stepped in, saying they had been asked them to check on his welfare.

The unknown man then put their hand into the victim’s pocket and stole his wallet before fleeing the property. The grey wallet contained a quantity of cash and bank cards.

The male offender was described as white, about 5ft 8ins, very thin and had relatively long straggly hair. He was said to be in his late-40s or early-50s and spoke with an accent, thought to possibly be Irish.

The woman was said to have a similar accent and be about the same age. She was described as white, about 5ft 8ins, had long dark hair and was wearing dark clothes.

House-to-house enquiries have been undertaken as part of our ongoing investigation.

We’d like to remind people of steps they can take to help prevent becoming victims of such distraction burglaries:

Always use a chain at night-time

Challenge people you do not recognise and ask for ID – if they are genuinely who they say they are then they will not object to providing identification.

If unsure contact the police.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to report it online or if you cannot use our website, call 101 using reference number 5220193072.