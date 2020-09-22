Appeal after boy, 16, robbed in Bristol

We’re appealing for information after a 16-year-old boy was robbed in Bristol.

It happened at about 10pm on Tuesday 8 September as he used the pedestrian route adjacent to Knole Lane, Brentry.

A man approached him and demanded his Samsung wireless ear buds. The boy believed the man had a knife and handed them over.

Officers carried out a search of the area with no trace of the offender, who was described as black and aged in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing dark-coloured jogging bottoms and black shoes.