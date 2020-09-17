Appeal after pensioner pushed to the ground and injured

We’re releasing CCTV footage and appealing for information after a man in his 80s was pushed to the ground by a stranger in Lewins Mead, Bristol

It happened at about 2pm on Saturday 8 August. The man was walking with his son when he accidentally bumped into another male pedestrian.

This man responded by deliberately pushing both the pensioner and his son to the ground.

One of the injuries sustained by the pensioner

The older man is now recovering at home after surgery for a gash to his arm and damage to his hip joint, while his son also suffered grazing and bruises.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries including a trawl of CCTV footage of the area. They’re keen to speak to the man in these images.

Do you know this man?

He’s described as white, in his 30s, about 5ft 10ins, slim, with brown hair and wearing grey joggers and a grey jumper. He’s carrying hand sanitiser.

We’d ask him, anyone who knows him, or anyone who saw the incident to call 101 quoting reference 5220178203.