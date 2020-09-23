Appeal after quad bike and power tools stolen in burglary
We’re appealing for witnesses after a number of workshops were burgled near Bridgwater.
The units off Blackmore Lane, Cannington were broken into sometime overnight Monday/ Tuesday (21/22 September).
A quad bike, a ride-on lawn mower, a pressure washer and a large number of power tools were stolen.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time, or who has been offered the items detailed in suspicious circumstances, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220215162.