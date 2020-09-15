Appeal for information following burglary in Downend

We’re appealing for information after a burglary in South Gloucestershire in which a motorbike was stolen.

Thieves forced entry to a garage at an address in Downend between 8pm on Monday 31 August and 7:30am on Tuesday 1 September and took a blue 69 plate Suzuki GSX 750cc.

Police later recovered the bike’s wing mirrors close to the victim’s address, and have conducted house-to-house enquiries.

We’d like to hear from anyone who recognises the bike (pictured), or has any information that could help police with their investigation.

If you can help, call 101 quoting reference number 5220197688. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or via their online form.