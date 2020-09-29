Arrests made following robbery in Hengrove, Bristol
We’re investigating a robbery that happened overnight in Hengrove, Bristol, in which a man suffered injuries after being assaulted by a group of men armed with weapons.
The victim, a man in his 30s from Bristol, was walking near the skate park at Hengrove Leisure Centre, Hengrove Promenade shortly before 1am this morning (Tuesday 29 September) when he was approached by the men, who assaulted him and stole his scooter.
Two men, aged 19 and 27, were arrested and officers seized a knife and a BB gun. The scooter was also recovered and returned to the victim.
Police are reviewing CCTV of the area and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist with their enquiries.
If you can help, contact 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220220732.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220220732
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.