Car images released in appeal over attack on NHS worker

Stark images of damage to a car are being issued in a further appeal for information two months after it was used to knock down an NHS worker in Bristol.

The 21-year-old victim, known as K, was walking home from work when he was hit by a dark blue Honda Accord in Monks Park Avenue, Horfield, at about 4.30pm on Wednesday 22 July.







The occupants of the car shouted racist abuse at him before running off.

K is still slowly recovering from serious facial injuries and a broken leg.

Four men have been arrested in connection with what’s being treated as a racially-aggravated attempted murder.

Detective Inspector Danielle Underwood: “You can see from the impact damage to the car and the wall how K came by such significant injuries.

“We’re grateful to everyone who has contacted us following our earlier appeals. While we have made arrests we do still need to hear from anyone who saw the occupants of blue car or knows who was driving it.”

The case featured on the BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow on Friday 11 September and the investigation team have previously issued CCTV footage of the suspect vehicle. There’s also a £5,000 reward for information given to the Crimestoppers charity which leads to the conviction of those responsible.