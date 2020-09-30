CCTV appeal after commercial burglaries – Yeovil

We’re investigating two commercial burglaries that took place in Yeovil earlier this month.

The incidents happened overnight on 14-15 September on the Lynx Trading Estate, off Lysander Road.

CCTV enquiries show two men we wish to speak to in connection with our investigation.

PC Jim Card, of the Operation Remedy team, said: “We appreciate the photograph is not the best but we hope someone may remember seeing two men in the area, or anyone acting suspiciously, on Monday 14 September. If you do, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information that could help our enquiries should report it online, or call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5220209459.