CCTV appeal after jewellery stolen in burglary

CCTV pictures are being released as part of an ongoing investigation into a burglary in Whitchurch this month.

Entry was forced at a property in Fortfield Road and jewellery stolen between 1-1.30pm on Tuesday 8 September.

CCTV enquiries have been conducted and show two men we want to speak to in connection with our investigation.

PC Abbie O’Brien said: “The gold jewellery stolen holds a significant amount of sentimental value to the victim.

“We would ask anyone who saw people acting suspiciously in the area, or who recognises either of the two individuals pictured, to get in touch.”

Information to help our enquiries can be provided online or on 101, giving reference number 5220203914.