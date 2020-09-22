CCTV appeal after man injured in collision at petrol station

We’re seeking the public’s help with an investigation into a collision at a petrol station in Weston-super-Mare on Wednesday 16 September.

The incident occurred at about 3.25pm and involved a turquoise/blue Vauxhall Corsa at Morrisons forecourt. The victim, a man in his 50s, suffered a leg injury and required hospital treatment.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and show three people we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation.

We wish to speak to the three men pictured in connection with our enquiries.

Male 1 is described as white, in his early 20s and has a thin face (left).

Male 2 is said to be white, aged 18-25, medium build and has a small amount of facial hair (top right).

Male 3 is described as white, aged 20-25, of slim build and having short light brown hair (bottom right).

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or recognises the individuals, is asked to report it online or call 101 and give reference 5220210954.