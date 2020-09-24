CCTV appeal following theft of a watch from a Bristol shop

We’re releasing CCTV footage of a man we’d like to speak to in connection with the theft of a watch from a shop in Bristol.

On Wednesday 16 September at 4pm, a man entered Ramsdens Financial in The Galleries Bristol and asked to view a Rolex watch, pictured.

After being handed the watch the man ran out of the store without making any attempt to pay.

He is described as white, around 6ft 2in tall, and of slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black jogging bottoms, white trainers, a black baseball hat with distinctive white logo on the front, and a face mask.

If you recognise the man pictured, or have seen the watch offered for sale, please call 101 quoting reference 5220210857.