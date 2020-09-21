CCTV image released following robbery in Bristol

We’re issuing a CCTV image of a man we’d like to identify in connection with a robbery in which a 29-year-old man suffered serious facial injuries in Bristol.

The incident happened at around 4.35am on Thursday 30 July outside of The Quorum, on the Old Market junction with Bond Street South.

The victim was chased by a man before being pushed to the ground, punched and kicked. He handed over his wallet containing bank cards and mobile phone (ZTE Axon 7). The victim’s card was later used at a nearby store.

He suffered injuries in the attack including a fractures to his nose and cheekbone, for which he underwent surgery in hospital.

The man in the CCTV image is wearing a grey hooded jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers. His jumper is a North Face brand with a small white logo on the front. The tracksuit bottoms have the word ‘Canada’ written on them.