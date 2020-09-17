CCTV sought after criminal damage in Wincanton

We are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage after two incidents of criminal damage in Wincanton this week.

Criminal damage at Wincanton Sports Ground has been reported to police. We believe it occurred between 10pm on Tuesday 15 September and 6am the following morning.

We also received a report of criminal damage at an address in a nearby residential area on the same night.

PCSO Matt Whelan said: “At this time we are keeping an open mind whether the two incidents are linked.

“We are appealing for anyone with CCTV in the Moor Lane or Common Road areas to please come forward and contact us. That footage may have captured the individual or individuals involved and prove invaluable to our investigation.”