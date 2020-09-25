County Lines investigation leads to arrest

An investigation led by Avon and Somerset Police and the Metropolitan Police into the supply of class A drugs into Somerset from London via County Lines has resulted in the arrest of a 24 year-old man from London. Khalid Mirghani, of Dormers Rise, Southall, London was arrested from a travel lodge located on the M4 services on 23 September by officers from Operation Remedy, and subsequently charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Heroin and crack cocaine.

Mirghani pleaded not guilty at a court appearance at North Somerset Magistrates court today. He has been remanded in custody due to appear at Taunton Crown Court on 26 October.