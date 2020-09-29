Dashcam appeal after altercation between driver and cyclist

We’re asking witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage showing an altercation between a cyclist and a driver in Bristol earlier this month to come forward.

The incident happened at about 1.50pm on Monday 7 September in Fishponds Road, near Royate Hill.

The altercation was between a cyclist and the male driver of a dark vehicle, believed to be a Volkswagen Golf.

The driver approached the cyclist and assaulted him. The victim, a man in his 50s, sustained minor injuries. His bike was also damaged.

A number of people approached the victim at the scene and we’re asking them to get in touch with the police if they have not already.