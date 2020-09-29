Dashcam appeal after altercation between driver and cyclist
We’re asking witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage showing an altercation between a cyclist and a driver in Bristol earlier this month to come forward.
The incident happened at about 1.50pm on Monday 7 September in Fishponds Road, near Royate Hill.
The altercation was between a cyclist and the male driver of a dark vehicle, believed to be a Volkswagen Golf.
The driver approached the cyclist and assaulted him. The victim, a man in his 50s, sustained minor injuries. His bike was also damaged.
A number of people approached the victim at the scene and we’re asking them to get in touch with the police if they have not already.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220203217