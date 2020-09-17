Investigation launched after man injured in Bristol

An investigation is under way after a man was injured in the St Pauls area of Bristol last night (Wednesday 16 September).

The victim, who is in his 30s, was approached by a man in Grosvenor Road shortly after 9pm, where he received a number of stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Officers attended and conducted a search of the area but the offender had left the scene.

Our enquiries into what happened are continuing and CCTV footage is being reviewed as we actively search for the offender.

Although our investigation is at an early stage, we believe this to be an isolated incident between individuals known to each other.

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to report it online or call 101 and give reference number 5220211062.