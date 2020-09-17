Investigation launched after man injured in Bristol
An investigation is under way after a man was injured in the St Pauls area of Bristol last night (Wednesday 16 September).
The victim, who is in his 30s, was approached by a man in Grosvenor Road shortly after 9pm, where he received a number of stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.
Officers attended and conducted a search of the area but the offender had left the scene.
Our enquiries into what happened are continuing and CCTV footage is being reviewed as we actively search for the offender.
Although our investigation is at an early stage, we believe this to be an isolated incident between individuals known to each other.
Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to report it online or call 101 and give reference number 5220211062.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.