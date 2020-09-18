Man arrested after stabbing in St Pauls

A man is in custody following a stabbing in the St Pauls are of Bristol earlier this week.

The 30-year-old was arrested last night in Portbury on suspicion of attempted murder.

It follows an incident in Grosvenor Road on Wednesday 16 September shortly after 9pm. A man, in his 30s, suffered a number of stab wounds. He remains in hospital but is said to be making a good recovery.

Although the investigation is at an early stage, detectives believe this to be an isolated incident.

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to report it online or call 101 and give reference number 5220211062.