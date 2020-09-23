Man arrested following appeal for witnesses to GBH

We’ve arrested a man on suspicion of GBH following a public appeal for information.

Yesterday (Tuesday, 22 September) we issued an appeal after a man in his 50s was left with a serious head injury after an assault in Weston-super-Mare.

The incident happened outside the Playhouse on High Street at about 10.30pm on Monday (21 September).

A 24-year-old man was arrested early this morning and remains in custody.