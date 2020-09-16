Man charged with burglary and fraud offences by Operation Remedy

Officers working as part of Operation Remedy have charged a man following six offences in Bristol.

David Williams, 32-years-old of no fixed abode is charged with burglary and five fraud by false representation offences. He is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (16/9).

The burglary occurred yesterday (15/9) morning in Redland Grove and Williams was later arrested by officers in the Galleries shopping area.

Operation Remedy is a proactive campaign across Avon and Somerset that targets residential burglary, knife crime and the illegal supply of controlled drugs.