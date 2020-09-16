Man pleads guilty to assaulting PCSO in Bristol

A man has appeared in court after being charged with assaulting a PCSO in Bristol at the weekend.

John Treasure, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Bristol Magistrates Court yesterday (Tuesday 15 September) to one count of assaulting an emergency worker.

The 33-year-old punched the PCSO in the face in the Trinity Road area shortly before 10pm on Sunday 13 September.

Chief Inspector Paul Wigginton said: “This was a nasty attack on one of our PCSOs. Fortunately he does not appear to have suffered any lasting injuries.

“I am sure the public will be appalled by the incident, which acts as a reminder of the sickening abuse the police can sometimes face when patrolling the streets and serving communities.

“Violence towards the police is wholly unacceptable.”

Treasure will be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday 10 November.