Property closure orders issued in Weston-super-Mare to tackle anti-social behaviour

A partial closure order that was issued for a property in Weston-super-Mare earlier this year following frequent incidences of crime has been extended.

Magistrates at North Somerset Courthouse on Monday 22 June approved the police’s application for a temporary closure of an address in Meadow Street, after a number of incidents were reported at 85A including drug offences, theft, violence and antisocial behaviour.

A three month extension has now been granted by the court meaning the order will stay in force until 22 December 2020.

Meanwhile, on 24 September a three month full closure order was issued for an address in Manilla Crescent, Weston-Super-Mare.

The order prevents all access to Flat 1 Folkstone Court, and has been applied for and granted because of the frequency of incidents that have taken place in the property and surrounding area during the past nine months.

These included drug offences, theft, serious assaults, violence and offensive/nuisance behaviour that caused residents and businesses distress.

The Weston-super-Mare neighbourhood team has been working alongside the community to tackle antisocial behaviour, and officers hope the closure order will have a positive impact and send a message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

Beat Manager Ben Whitby said: “The reports we had from the community helped us collect enough evidence to seek these closure orders from the court. Without them, and other agencies assisting us, it would not have been possible.

“We would urge anyone who is experiencing antisocial behaviour in their area to contact the police. Your concerns will be taken seriously and this case shows how positive action can be taken when the community works together.”

If a crime is ongoing, call 999. For non-emergency matters, call 101 or report antisocial behaviour online through our website.