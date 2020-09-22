Teenager charged with offences involving weapons

A teenager is due to appear in court this week after being charged following incidents involving weapons in Bristol.

The 17-year-old male, from Essex, has been charged with two counts of threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place, one of criminal damage, one of threatening a person with an offensive weapon and one of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The charges relate to the following incidents:

A disorder on Wednesday 26 August in the Highridge Green area in Bristol. A Mercedes was damaged but nobody injured. A 16-year-old male has also been charged in relation to the same incident. He is next due in court on Wednesday 30 September.

During a confrontation involving a number of people in Knowle on 14 September, it was reported one male had a machete. No-one was injured. Two other males were arrested and have been released under investigation.

Reports of a disorder involving a number of people with weapons near the car park of Hengrove Leisure Centre at approximately 1.35pm on Tuesday 15 September. One person suffered a minor injury. Four other males were arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

The 17-year-old has been remanded at a youth detention centre and is due to next appear at Bristol Magistrates Court on Friday 25 September.