Three arrests made for drugs offences following targeted operation in Bristol

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs in Bristol.

Two men in their 20s and a man in his 40s, all from Knowle, were arrested and a substantial amount of cash and drugs were seized in a targeted police operation on Thursday 10 September.

The men have now been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

Sgt Dan Ashfield said: “This successful operation by the local neighbourhood policing team to remove harmful drugs from Bristol’s streets was made possible thanks to vital intelligence provided by the local community.

“Every report we receive gives us a clearer picture of what is happening in our towns and cities and enables us to take action against drug criminality.

“We’d continue to urge people to contact us if they witness such issues in their communities.”