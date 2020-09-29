Witness appeal after cars damaged overnight in Fishponds
We’re appealing for information after a number of vehicles were damaged in Fishponds, Bristol in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 29 September).
Shortly before 4am police received a number of reports of a man walking along Manor Road and Honeyberry Road, smashing wing mirrors off vehicles.
Officers attended and searched the area for the offender but were unable to find him. He’s been described as white, approximately 6ft tall, aged between 20 and 30 years old, wearing a burgundy jumper and speaking with a Scottish accent.
We are asking anyone who witnessed what happened, recognises the offender from the description, or anyone who may have CCTV footage of the incidents to come forward. We’d also like to hear from anyone whose vehicle has been damaged in the area overnight.
If you can help contact 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220220759.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.