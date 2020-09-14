Witness appeal following assault in Nailsea

We’re appealing for witnesses to come forward following an assault in Nailsea.

The incident happened outside Kebab Kitchen, Crown Glass Place on Saturday 5 September at around 12.10am.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was eating his food when he was approached by a man described as white, in his late 40s to early 50s, who was bald, and wearing a pink or red shirt.

The offender punched him to the right cheek in an unprovoked attack, knocking him briefly unconscious and leaving him with facial injuries.

We’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed the attack. If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5220203043 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.