Witness appeal following fatal collision in Hallen, Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision between a car and a heavy goods vehicle which happened in Hallen, Bristol at 7.40 this morning (Thursday 24 September).

The incident took place on an unclassified road which connects the A403 Severn Road, Severn Beach to Palmer Avenue, Severn Beach.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

The road is expected to be closed until later this evening while officers carry out an investigation.

If you saw what happened, please contact 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220216948.