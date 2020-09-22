Witness appeal following robbery in Frome

We’re appealing for witnesses following a robbery that happened in Frome on Tuesday 15 September at around 3.20pm.

A woman in her 20s forced an elderly man she’d met at Frome Job Centre to go to a cashpoint on Cheap Street and attempted to steal cash from him.

When he was unable to withdraw money, she forcefully took his wallet and bank card and attempted to use it at other ATMs. In the struggle for the wallet, the victim suffered injuries to his hand and arm.

The suspect is described as a white woman, in her 20s, of a skinny build with long black hair.

Police are looking for any witnesses who may have seen the victim and suspect interacting either at the Job Centre or near the banks on Cheap Street.

If you can help, call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220209896.