Witness appeal following two vehicle collision on M5 at Avonmouth

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed a collision which happened on the northbound carriageway of the M5 yesterday evening (Thursday 10 September) involving two vehicles.

At about 7.37pm a burgundy Ford Fiesta approaching the Junction 18a Avonmouth offslip for the M49 crossed a number of lanes and collided with a Ford Transit campervan before hitting the hard shoulder bridge barrier.

The driver of the Fiesta, a 33-year-old man from Bristol was taken to Southmead Hospital with serious injuries. A 16-year-old female passenger was treated for minor injuries.

The northbound carriageway was closed while officers carried out enquiries at the scene. The road was fully re-opened by 3.40am.

We’d like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or who witnessed the driving of the Ford Fiesta leading up to the incident.

If you can help, contact us on 101 quoting reference 5220205981.