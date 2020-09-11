Witness appeal following two vehicle collision on M5 at Avonmouth
Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed a collision which happened on the northbound carriageway of the M5 yesterday evening (Thursday 10 September) involving two vehicles.
At about 7.37pm a burgundy Ford Fiesta approaching the Junction 18a Avonmouth offslip for the M49 crossed a number of lanes and collided with a Ford Transit campervan before hitting the hard shoulder bridge barrier.
The driver of the Fiesta, a 33-year-old man from Bristol was taken to Southmead Hospital with serious injuries. A 16-year-old female passenger was treated for minor injuries.
The northbound carriageway was closed while officers carried out enquiries at the scene. The road was fully re-opened by 3.40am.
We’d like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or who witnessed the driving of the Ford Fiesta leading up to the incident.
If you can help, contact us on 101 quoting reference 5220205981.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220205981
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.