Witnesses sought after collision – Williton

We’re asking for witnesses after being called to a non-injury collision at Tower Hill, Williton.

It happened at about 11.20am on Thursday 24 September and involved a white VW Caddy van and a silver Vauxhall Corsa. There was reportedly an altercation between the drivers who both called police.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw, or has dashcam footage of, the manner in which the vehicles were being driven on the A358 between 11am and 11.20am.

We also want to trace any witnesses to the behaviour of those involved after the collision on Tower Hill.