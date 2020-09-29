Witnesses sought after sexual offence in Frome

We’re asking any witnesses to come forward and assist with our enquiries into a sexual offence last month.

The incident happened in the public conveniences at Victoria Park, in Frome, at about 8.30pm on Tuesday 11 August.

Patrols were increased in the area after it was reported. We have not received any calls about similar incidents since.

The victim entered the toilet block where she was saw a man with no trousers on in the cubicle. He then inappropriately grabbed her. She fled and called the police.

Police attended but a search for the offender proved negative.

The man is described as white, early 40s with a grey stubbly beard. He was wearing a black baseball cap, grey jumper and pants.

PC Cameron Allardice said: “We’re asking anyone in the park at the time to get in touch with us if they saw a man in the area matching the description.

“Thankfully we’ve had no similar incidents reported, but we’re keen to identify the individual in question.

“If you can help us, report the information online or call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220181091.”